Rain ruins first day’s play

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM
Constant rain fall in the city prevented any play on the first day of the second round Guyana Cricket Board Hand-in-Hand three-day inter county U-19 tournament yesterday.
Demerara were scheduled to play the Guyana select U-17 at Everest, while Berbice were set to take on Essequibo at Eve Leary, but play at both venues was called off just after lunch.
This tournament is being used as a benchmark to select the Guyana U-17 touring party and to shortlist a squad for the regional U19 competition and weather permitting play will commence at 9:30hrs today.
Jun 10, 2017As woeful Windies wobble to 63-run defeat By Sean Devers in St Lucia In association with Vnet Communications Noble House Seafood, Baksh Travel Service, Payless Varity Store & Golden Arrow Inn in...
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
There are plenty of reasons for the final shape of the British election results. But two factors are important – first-past-the-post... more
Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]