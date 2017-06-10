Rain ruins first day’s play

Constant rain fall in the city prevented any play on the first day of the second round Guyana Cricket Board Hand-in-Hand three-day inter county U-19 tournament yesterday.

Demerara were scheduled to play the Guyana select U-17 at Everest, while Berbice were set to take on Essequibo at Eve Leary, but play at both venues was called off just after lunch.

This tournament is being used as a benchmark to select the Guyana U-17 touring party and to shortlist a squad for the regional U19 competition and weather permitting play will commence at 9:30hrs today.