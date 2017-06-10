Past Black Stallion FC 4-a-side football tourney on tomorrow

Past Black Stallion Football Club member 4-a-side football and penalty shoot out competition is set for tomorrow starting at 08:00hrs at Better Hope Basketball court.

Entrance fee is $3000 and six players are allowed per team. Among the teams set to take part are Better Hope, Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Ogle and North Sophia.

At stake are trophies and medals donated by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and Tent City.