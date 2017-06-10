NAMILCO presents sponsorship to GFF for Thunderbolt National U-17 tourney

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM
The National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO), the key sponsor of the Thunderbolt Flour Power National U-17 Tournament, has presented its sponsorship cheque to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)
to enable the operations of the named intra-association tournament.
This was held during a meeting between representatives of the two agencies on Monday last at the conference room of NAMILCO.
In giving brief opening remarks, Acting President, Brigadier (ret.) Bruce Lovell said, “I would like to express the GFF’s gratitude for the continued support that NAMILCO plays to football as a whole. We have the U-15 team winning a tournament in St. Martin (over the weekend) so we have started to see the fruits of the partnership; we have two players from the U-17 team in the squad –Troni Semple and Orville Daniels.
The meeting discussed the operations of the tournament with key highlights and challenges noted as well as opportunities for greater effectiveness in execution and management of the tournament.
Managing Director Bert Sukhai, in wrapping up, said he was looking forward to the new phase of the tournament. “We wish to give you all the support needed with the plans going forward to effectively execute and manage the tournament and increase visibility of same. We’re open to new ideas so feel free to share to help stimulate the public’s interest in the tournament and the development of the future of football (youths).”
Present at the meeting on behalf of NAMILCO were Fitzroy Mc Leod, Financial Controller and
Affeeze Khan, Marketing Consultant. In addition to First Vice President Lovell, the GFF delegation to the meeting included Ian Alves, Competitions Director; Lyndon France, Coach’s
Education and Development Officer; Draio McKlmon, Marketing Director and Debra Francis, Communications and Public Relations Officer.
A presentation of the cheques to the respective Regional Member Associations was done yesterday in the Boardroom of the GFF. The tournament is scheduled to begin today.
