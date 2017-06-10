Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner murdered over water pump

Jun 10, 2017 News 0

An argument over a water pump has left one man dead and his alleged killer on the run at Omai Landing, Essequibo River.
Carlos Wong, 46, a miner of Half Mile Wismar, Linden, succumbed after he was chopped on the right hand at around 09:00hrs yesterday.
Police from ‘E’ Division are collaborating with their counterparts in ‘F’ Division to intercept the alleged killer.
Investigations have so far revealed that Wong and two men had a misunderstanding over a water pump, when one of the men, who had a cutlass, chopped the miner on his right hand, resulting in his eventual demise.
Police statistics indicate that there have been at least 21 disorderly murders for the year.

More in this category

Sports

Ahmadi, Khan gives Afghanistan historic victory

Ahmadi, Khan gives Afghanistan historic victory

Jun 10, 2017

As woeful Windies wobble to 63-run defeat By Sean Devers in St Lucia In association with Vnet Communications Noble House Seafood, Baksh Travel Service, Payless Varity Store & Golden Arrow Inn in...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance/GT Beer Gold Rush Futsal Tournament…Sparta ease anxiety of supporters after clinical destruction of Sophia

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance/GT Beer Gold Rush...

Jun 10, 2017

Rain ruins first day’s play

Rain ruins first day’s play

Jun 10, 2017

NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships…Decorated strongmen, Edwards and Stoby aiming to sizzle

NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting...

Jun 10, 2017

Cyclists to use Albert Rose Memorial 50-miler in Linden as warm up for National C/ships

Cyclists to use Albert Rose Memorial 50-miler in...

Jun 10, 2017

Guyana to host CONCACAF women’s U-17 qualifiers in August

Guyana to host CONCACAF women’s U-17 qualifiers...

Jun 10, 2017

Deion Nurse, Colin McKoy compete at the Pan Am Masters weightlifting championship

Deion Nurse, Colin McKoy compete at the Pan Am...

Jun 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Survival of the fittest

    Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]