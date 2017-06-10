Miner murdered over water pump

An argument over a water pump has left one man dead and his alleged killer on the run at Omai Landing, Essequibo River.

Carlos Wong, 46, a miner of Half Mile Wismar, Linden, succumbed after he was chopped on the right hand at around 09:00hrs yesterday.

Police from ‘E’ Division are collaborating with their counterparts in ‘F’ Division to intercept the alleged killer.

Investigations have so far revealed that Wong and two men had a misunderstanding over a water pump, when one of the men, who had a cutlass, chopped the miner on his right hand, resulting in his eventual demise.

Police statistics indicate that there have been at least 21 disorderly murders for the year.