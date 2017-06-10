Miner murdered over water pump

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM
An argument over a water pump has left one man dead and his alleged killer on the run at Omai Landing, Essequibo River.
Carlos Wong, 46, a miner of Half Mile Wismar, Linden, succumbed after he was chopped on the right hand at around 09:00hrs yesterday.
Police from ‘E’ Division are collaborating with their counterparts in ‘F’ Division to intercept the alleged killer.
Investigations have so far revealed that Wong and two men had a misunderstanding over a water pump, when one of the men, who had a cutlass, chopped the miner on his right hand, resulting in his eventual demise.
Police statistics indicate that there have been at least 21 disorderly murders for the year.
