Guyana to host CONCACAF women’s U-17 qualifiers in August

Guyana will host Group D of the CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Qualifiers from August 9 – 13 comprising Guyana, Barbados and Cuba.
The announcement was made even as Guyana seeks to rebuild women’s football

under its technical development programme.
President Wayne Forde expressed his pleasure at this announcement: “The GFF welcomes the opportunity to host Group D of the CONCACAF U-17 Women’s tournament. This is yet another clear signal of the regional prominence and respect that Guyana now enjoys. I would like to ask the public to come out in huge numbers and support the games.”
The tournament will feature 18 countries in five groups including Group A: Trinidad and Tobago, US Virgin Islands, Grenada and Curacao; Group B: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic,
Anguilla and the Bahamas; Group C: St. Lucia, Bermuda, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba Group D:
Guyana, Barbados and Cuba and Group E: St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Kitts & Nevis and
Jamaica.
This will serve to decide the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup; three teams will qualify for the World Cup.

