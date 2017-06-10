GFF offers condolences to JFF on the passing of Burrell

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM
The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, on behalf of the Guyana Football fraternity has expressed condolences to the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) on the passing of its President, Captain Horace Burrell.
In a letter to JFF’s General Secretary, Raymond Grant, President Forde said: “The Football family of Guyana was truly saddened to hear of the loss of your dear President, Captain Horace Burrell. Please allow me, on behalf of the Guyana Football Federation and on my own behalf in my capacity as President, to extend my deepest sympathy to his immediate family and the football family of Jamaica as you navigate through this period of grief.
The “Captain” was a valuable asset to football in the CFU, CONCACAF and FIFA and we mourn his loss with you as friends. Again, we extend our deepest sympathy to you and his family during this time of mourning.”
Captain Horace Burrell passed away in the United States on Tuesday. Prior to his passing, he served as a Senior Vice President of CONCACAF, former Vice President of the CFU, member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and as a Vice President of the Jamaica Olympic Association.
