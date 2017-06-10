Forrester, Nanan help BSL to TTCB South C/ship honours

Georgetown Cricket Club all-rounder Winston Forrester and left arm spinner Raj Nanan both

played leading roles as their Trinidad based team Brasso Flanagin Los Atajos (BFL) won the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board South championship three-day league which ended recently.

Forrester, 24, finished the season with 454 runs with his best being 76 not out. He also picked up 26 wickets. The 24-year old Nanan grabbed 72 wickets from 13 innings including five 5-wicket and three 10-wicket hauls. He also scored 132 runs.

In an invited comment, Forrester said that he enjoyed the stint as it helped to improve his cricket, adding that playing on different surfaces can only be beneficial. Nanan stated that he learnt a lot playing there and his bowling has improved. Both players said that they are happy to contribute meaningfully towards their team’s success.