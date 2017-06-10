Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Forrester, Nanan help BSL to TTCB South C/ship honours

Jun 10, 2017 Sports 0

Georgetown Cricket Club all-rounder Winston Forrester and left arm spinner Raj Nanan both

Winston Forrester

played leading roles as their Trinidad based team Brasso Flanagin Los Atajos (BFL) won the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board South championship three-day league which ended recently.
Forrester, 24, finished the season with 454 runs with his best being 76 not out. He also picked up 26 wickets. The 24-year old Nanan grabbed 72 wickets from 13 innings including five 5-wicket and three 10-wicket hauls. He also scored 132 runs.
In an invited comment, Forrester said that he enjoyed the stint as it helped to improve his cricket, adding that playing on different surfaces can only be beneficial. Nanan stated that he learnt a lot playing there and his bowling has improved. Both players said that they are happy to contribute meaningfully towards their team’s success.

More in this category

Sports

Ahmadi, Khan gives Afghanistan historic victory

Ahmadi, Khan gives Afghanistan historic victory

Jun 10, 2017

As woeful Windies wobble to 63-run defeat By Sean Devers in St Lucia In association with Vnet Communications Noble House Seafood, Baksh Travel Service, Payless Varity Store & Golden Arrow Inn in...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance/GT Beer Gold Rush Futsal Tournament…Sparta ease anxiety of supporters after clinical destruction of Sophia

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance/GT Beer Gold Rush...

Jun 10, 2017

Rain ruins first day’s play

Rain ruins first day’s play

Jun 10, 2017

NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting Championships…Decorated strongmen, Edwards and Stoby aiming to sizzle

NAPF/Caribbean and NAPF/FESUPO Powerlifting...

Jun 10, 2017

Cyclists to use Albert Rose Memorial 50-miler in Linden as warm up for National C/ships

Cyclists to use Albert Rose Memorial 50-miler in...

Jun 10, 2017

Guyana to host CONCACAF women’s U-17 qualifiers in August

Guyana to host CONCACAF women’s U-17 qualifiers...

Jun 10, 2017

Deion Nurse, Colin McKoy compete at the Pan Am Masters weightlifting championship

Deion Nurse, Colin McKoy compete at the Pan Am...

Jun 10, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Survival of the fittest

    Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]