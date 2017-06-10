Excitement brewing ahead of CARICOM Day Cuff Out Boxing

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM
Villages along the West Coast of Demerara and beyond have already began to talk about the inaugural Slingerz Family Entertainment/Vergenoegen Boxing Gym CARICOM Day Cuff Out Amateur Boxing Tournament set for Sunday July 2nd at the Vergenoegen Rice Mill Tarmac from 21:00hrs.
Already confirming their participation are boxers from the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Six Head, Wakenaam, Linden and Berbice Gyms. According to the organiser, Collis Payne, fighters will be rewarded with medals, trophy’s and gifts for their efforts.
Slingerz Family Entertainment will be providing the musical entertainment for the night apart from other support for the tournament as they have done when they were in football.
Payne is also making a call for more corporate support.
Jun 10, 2017As woeful Windies wobble to 63-run defeat By Sean Devers in St Lucia In association with Vnet Communications Noble House Seafood, Baksh Travel Service, Payless Varity Store & Golden Arrow Inn in...
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
There are plenty of reasons for the final shape of the British election results. But two factors are important – first-past-the-post... more
Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]