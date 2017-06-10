Excitement brewing ahead of CARICOM Day Cuff Out Boxing

Villages along the West Coast of Demerara and beyond have already began to talk about the inaugural Slingerz Family Entertainment/Vergenoegen Boxing Gym CARICOM Day Cuff Out Amateur Boxing Tournament set for Sunday July 2nd at the Vergenoegen Rice Mill Tarmac from 21:00hrs.

Already confirming their participation are boxers from the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Six Head, Wakenaam, Linden and Berbice Gyms. According to the organiser, Collis Payne, fighters will be rewarded with medals, trophy’s and gifts for their efforts.

Slingerz Family Entertainment will be providing the musical entertainment for the night apart from other support for the tournament as they have done when they were in football.

Payne is also making a call for more corporate support.