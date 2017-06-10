Eccles overcome Diamond by 38 runs

Eccles defeated Diamond by 38 runs when the National Sports Commission Ministry of Education AL Sport and Tour Promotions 20th Annual Primary Schools Day/Night Windball Cricket Champions Trophy continued

with Lower East Bank Demerara Zone at the National Gymnasium.

Playing in the female category, Eccles batted first and made 97-0 with Doniela Thom scoring 67 (9x6s) and Jada Binns 18. Diamond responded with 59-1. Thehira Suegrim got 48.

Grove beat Craig by nine wickets. Batting first, Craig managed 66-1. Fenella Moore hit 35 and Bibi Kissoon 22. Grove responded with 69-1. Shamaya De Costa made 34 and Nicola Narine 12.

Peter’s Hall overcame New Diamond by 11 runs. Peters Hall took first strike and scored 77-2. Amelia Scott got 26 and Shamika Thumbler 26. New Diamond were limited to 66-2 in reply. Jania James made 48 and Shania Denzil 18.

In the male division, Diamond defeated Peter’s Hall by nine wickets. Peter’s Hall batted first and made 105 without loss. Edward Scott slammed 52, Rajesh Singh got 31 and Isaiah Cordis 18. Diamond replied with 108-1. Joshua Dias scored 50 (7x6s) and Jonathan Looknarine 34.

Eccles beat Covent Garden by 29 runs. Eccles took first strike and posted 129 without loss. Kisan Singh hit 61 and Mickael John 60. Covent Garden were restricted to 100-2 in reply. Zahim Mohamed got 47; Devin Roopnarine contributed 16 and Matthew Jason 14.

Grove beat IPE by 10 wickets. IPE batted first and managed 30-2; Fardeer Khaan made 12. Grove responded with 31 without loss. Randy Khan got 18.

New Diamond defeated Craig by 10 wickets. Batting first, Craig scored 87-3. Josia Singh led with 54, while Neimehia Saunders made 14. New Diamond replied with 90 without loss. Ray Richards struck 45 and Deonarine Dindial 40.

In other results in the female segment, St Margaret’s made 62 without loss with Otalia Thomas getting 44. Winfer Gardens responded with 41-2, Malikiya Straker got 18.

Five-time champions Mae’s made 100-2; Saska Persaud hit 53 and Zayna Qualender 33 against Enterprise who replied with 94-1; Tanya Mohabir struck 70 and Dewanie Crandon 22.

In the male category, J E Burnham made 63-3 with Travis Smith scoring 38; Rashidi Taylor 2-14. Winfer Garden responded with 64-6. Orlando Dickie made 14; T. Smith and Nickolio Mangroo had two wickets each.

Former champions Mae scored 111-3; Nickolas Samaroo slammed 53 and Quintin Pinto 41. St. Gabriel’s made 81-2 in reply; Chad Barker got 45 and Kwasi Edinbora 12.

J E Burnham made 82-0. Travis Smith got 26, St. Margaret’s 84-0. Jensen Barry made 12.

St. Agnes 59-3. Jahein Straker 44, David Xavier 13. Tucville 60-2. Devanty Mc Calmond 30, Joseph Harry 16, Chai Williams 12.

St Ann’s 80-3. Rayan Adams 40, Randy Hughes 22. South Ruimveldt Park 79-3. Mshah De Jonge 32, John Simon 28.

St Angela’s 102-1. Antinio Mc Arthur 60 (10x6s), Shaoabe Hutson 34. Ketley 85-1. Enoch Munroe 36, Meshach Charles 19, Ian Ward 18.

St Pius 95-2. Akeem Pereira 34, Damion Ifill 24, Colin Mc Donald 22. Enterprise 86-3. Dometri Ramking 59, Shewat Fortuine 12.

North Georgetown 80-3. Shaquan Walters 49, Kemol Aulder 12. St Stephens 78-6. Jaquan Cole 20, Joseph Mc Intosh 12. S. Walters 2-30.

Defending champs Sophia 66-5. Sherwin Evans 36, Leon Forrester 16. St. Ann’s 53-1. Randy Huges 21, Javon Toolseram 20.