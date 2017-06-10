Deion Nurse, Colin McKoy compete at the Pan Am Masters weightlifting championship

Former General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA), Deion Nurse and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Colin McKoy are vying for honours at the Pan Am Masters weightlifting championship in the

Dominican Republic which started last Thursday and concludes Monday.

The duo left Guyana two days ago and will compete in the 55-59 age group, McCoy in the 69kg class and Nurse in the 85kg category. They both commenced their trek for honours yesterday afternoon.

Kaieteur Sport spoke with Mr. Nurse yesterday morning and he said that they are primed up and ready for action. He said that the acclimatization period was very minimal but he and his countryman will aspire to give of their best.