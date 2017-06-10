Cyclists to use Albert Rose Memorial 50-miler in Linden as warm up for National C/ships

Latest update June 10th, 2017 12:30 AM
Tomorrow, Albert Rose Memorial 50-mile cycle road race in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden will be used by riders as warm up ahead of next week’s commencement of the National Cycling Championships.
Organised by the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club (LBFCC), in association with the Rose Family, tomorrow’s race, pedals off from GTT’s entrance at David Rose Street from 08:30hrs, proceeds to Moblissa Hill on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before finishing at Bamia Hill.
Seniors, juniors and veterans under-45 will do three laps while females, juveniles and veterans over-45 will do one lap on the circuit.
Close to $200,000 in cash and other incentives as well as trophies will be at stake. The senior segment of the race also has at stake 10 prime prizes valued at $2000 each.
Albert Rose was one of Guyana’s leading cyclists in the 70s and 80s but died of a heart attack two years ago. To keep his memory alive the LBFCC and the Rose family has organised this event which is in its second year. Michael Anthony won last year’s inaugural race which only attracted Linden riders but from this year on, it would be a national race.
Meanwhile, the National Championships will pedal off next weekend with the Open Time Trials on Saturday on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, starting at Hararuni and ending at Long Creek.
The first rider would be sent on his way at 09:30hrs and will cover a distance of eight (8) miles.
On Sunday next, the Road Race for juniors, juveniles, ladies and veterans will be contested. Juniors and veterans will cover a distance of 70 miles, pedaling off from Homestretch Avenue at 08:00hrs proceeding to Camp Wesleyana, Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning to the start line for the finish.
Juveniles and ladies will cover a distance of 53 miles from the starting point to Bottle Neck, Timehri and back to the starting line for the finish.
The senior Road Race will be contested on Sunday June 25th when riders will cover a distance of 103.4 miles from Homestretch Avenue to Camp Sewayo, Linden Soesdyke Highway and return.
Transportation for cyclists competing in the Time Trials as well as Race Officials would be provided by the Guyana Cycling Federation for all to Hararuni, next Saturday. The bus will leave the National Sports Commission, Homestretch Avenue at 08:00hrs. The GCF has also indicated that juniors and veterans will be allowed to participate in the senior road race.
