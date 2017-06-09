Trophy Stall annual Independence Badminton tourney starts today

The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) Trophy Stall annual Independence Tournament is set to be contested this weekend at the National Gymnasium. This is the third year that Trophy Stall is supporting the

development of Badminton.

The GBA expressed gratitude for Trophy Stall’s efforts in helping Badminton players to once again have competition to showcase their skills and improve their game.

The senior open men’s and ladies singles will serve off today from 05:30hrs and continue tomorrow from the same time. Under-11, 13 and 15 boys and girls singles would be played tomorrow from 15:00hrs.

Following the conclusion of the tournament tomorrow, the presentation would take place.