Trophy Stall Angels, Mike’s Wellwoman, Blue Divas victorious

Trophy Stall Angels, Mike’s Wellwoman and Blue Divas recorded victories when the Mike’s Pharmacy, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall softball tournament continued recently. At Bourda, Trophy Stall Angels beat Glen Eagle’s Warriors by 71 runs.

Batting first, Trophy Stall Angels made 160-5. June Ogle struck 57 while Alisa Allen made 49. Glen Eagle’s Warriors were limited to 89-4 in reply. Mike’s Wellwoman defeated 4 R Lioness by 34 runs.

Mike’s Wellwoman batted first and managed 134-4 with Joan Vansertima scoring 54 not out, Sherryann Fraser 28 and Latoya Smith 23. 4 R Lioness were restricted to 100-3 in reply. Akaze Thompson got 23.

Blue Divas beat Glen Eagle’s Warriors by two runs. Blue Divas took first strike and scored 126-9. Gailann Stanford made 19. Glen Eagle’s Warriors responded with 124-9. Akeima Mc Kenzie took 3-7 and Lisa Gilkes 3-15.

In the Masters’ category, Liger Masters overcame Enterprise by one run. Liger Masters batted first and got to 152-7 in 20 overs. Sahadeo Boodhoo struck 45 not out while Kumar Persaud hit 31 and Rajesh Baljit 26; Narine Rupdeo had 2-22.

Enterprise replied with 151-6. Seemangal Yadram scored 43 and J. Jailall 20; Rahaman Khan had 3-21. In the Open division, Speedboat beat Glen Eagle’s Warriors. The competition continues on Sunday with Fisherman XI playing Parika Defenders at 10:00hrs and Enterprise playing Sunrisers Masters at 13:00hrs at Hydronie. At Bourda on pitch one at 10:00hrs Floodlight will face Wellman Masters and at 13:00hrs Floodlight will play Narine Masters.

On pitch two at 10:00hrs Super XI will take on Glen Eagle’s Boys and at 13:00hrs Super XI will entertain Success. At Malteenoes SC on pitch one at 10:00hrs Regal Masters will face Liger Masters; on pitch two from 10:00hrs Success will take on Regal Allstars and at 13:00hrs Speedboat will challenge Regal Allstars.