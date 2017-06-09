SOCU busts illegal cambio in Skeldon

Latest update June 9th, 2017 12:45 AM
The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) raided an illegal cambio at Skeldon, Corentyne, yesterday and seized a large quantity of local and foreign currencies.
Operator of the Cambio, Jamal Ramjohn, of Skeldon was reportedly operating this cambio for a long time, trading in the various currencies floating in the border town.
When the SOCU team landed on the premises the officials immediately took control of the operations. The ranks set about counting the money on the scene in Ramjohn’s presence. A copy of the transaction was handed to Ramjohn, while SOCU kept the other.
The matter has since been forwarded for legal advice.
Despite the seizure of the currencies there has been no arrest.
