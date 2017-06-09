RHTY&SC Patron Green Economy T20 Cricket Tournament …S. Jagmohan Hardware, BK International and National Sports Commission on board

Plans for the hosting of a major T20 cricket tournament in honour of President David Granger’s 72nd birthday on July 15 next on Tuesday last received a major boost with three new sponsors coming on board.

The eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), is organising the tournament in honour of the club Patron’s and will highlight efforts to promote a Green Economy and to educate youths about the effects of Climate Change.

Funds raised from the tournament would be used to provide less fortunate students in Berbice with school bags, exercise books and bicycles in an effort to get them to stay in school and complete their education.

The organisers received financial contributions from the Management of BK International of Water Street, Georgetown and S. Jagmohan Hardware of First Street, Campbellsville. Director of Sports Christopher Jones and the National Sports Commission have also committed to sponsor balls for the tournament along with the other areas to make sure that the event is successful.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster along with Vice President Mark Papannah who are leading the Planning Committee expressed gratitude to Mr. Brian Tiwari of BK International, Mr. Jagmohan of S. Jagmohan Construction Service and Director of Sports Christopher Jones.

Foster said that all plans are in place for a successful tournament and that every objective would be achieved including assistance to less fortunate students and 20 cricket clubs along with educating youths on Climate Change and Guyana’s Green Economy.

Meanwhile, the RHTY&SC has indicated that the tournament might be played at the Intermediate/Inter Village level as permission to have senior Guyana players participation might not be granted by the relevant authorities in the Guyana cricket structure.

Foster stated that his club does not intend to get involved in the turmoil of Guyana’s cricket politics but it seems that the club is paying the price for his statement on Guyana’s cricket at the Annual Awards Ceremony in April.

The long serving Secretary/CEO had urged the Government of Guyana to intervene to save the game from the crisis it had found itself in. Under the Intermediate status, teams would be allowed to play six first division players who have not played for Guyana since 2012 while the other players would be second division or junior players.

RHTY&SC, Foster indicated would only be inviting teams from Berbice to avoid any problems and as such would be withdrawing the invitations to the two Georgetown based clubs.

The teams that would be playing are Rose Hall Town, Young Achievers, Tucker Park, Young Warriors, Police, Upper Corentyne, Kildonan and Blairmont. The organisers are working on all the teams playing the first round on one day at the Albion Ground using the 10/10 format while the 3rd Place and Finals would be T20 affairs.

The winning team would take home $500,000 and trophy, 2nd Runner Up $100,000 and Trophy and fourth Runner up $50,000. The man-of-the-finals would take home $50,000 and a trophy.