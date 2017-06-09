RHTY&SC cricket teams donate to Enterprise, Skeldon CC; East Bank Football Association

The eight cricket teams of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) continues to assist their counterparts from other cricket clubs under their Personal Development

Programme.

The latest clubs to benefit are the Enterprise Busta Sports Club of East Coast Demerara and the Skeldon Community Centre Cricket Club. Both cricket clubs received three trophies and six medals each to assist them to organise a cricket tournament for teams in their respective areas with the main the aim of promoting the Say NO/Say Yes Message to youths.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster informed that the RHTY&SC is quite passionate about assisting others to achieve and enjoy the same success as it does. RHTY&SC, despite all of its efforts and passion would be unable to reach youths in all of Guyana and as such needs the assistance of its sister clubs to promote the Say NO/SAY YES Message.

Under the highly successful campaign, the eight cricket teams encourages youths to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Crime, Alcohol and YES to Education, Life, Sports and Religion. Foster noted that his club, the only sports club in Guyana that has a programme to assist fellow clubs for this year alone has done so for dozens of clubs, sportsmen and women to the tune of over $4M in gear, trophies, medals and other items to assist them to fulfil their respective mandates.

The club in April, assisted 12 cricket clubs with over $1.5M worth of cricket balls, bats and stumps while a total of 62 schools, clubs, NGO’s and churches have benefitted from donations of trophies, medals and prizes.

Additionally 22 young sportsmen and women have received individual donation of gear, footwear, educational materials and finance under the RHTY&SC, “Dare to Dream” and “We Care” Programmes.

Meanwhile, the RHTY&SC also donated trophies, medals, hand towels and an $18,000 bicycle to the East Bank Football Association for the hosting of a football tournament for females on the East Bank of Demerara, Vice President Mark Papannah who has direct responsibilities for the RHTY&SC Outreach programme stated that they have reached out to other entities in seven of the ten regions in Guyana and would continue to do so in the future.

Papannah disclosed that the club would also be assisting over 20 more cricket clubs with gear especially balls after the hosting of the Patron’s Cup, next month. Balls would be distributed as part of a widespread effort to assist in the development of youths.

Among the intended beneficiaries are Bush Lot Rising Star, Blairmont, Police, Edinburgh, Tucker Park, Young Warriors, Courtland, Fyrish, Chesney, Whim, Young and Restless, Skeldon and Upper Corentyne.