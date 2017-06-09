NSC congratulates national U-15 football team

Latest update June 9th, 2017 12:30 AM
The National Sports Commission (NSC) has extended congratulations to Guyana’s Under-15 team on winning the SOUALIGA tournament in St. Martin last weekend. See full congratulatory message below:
”The Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones and Commissioners of the National Sports Commission extend congratulations to the Guyana National Under-15 football team on their successful run in St Martin at the SOUALIGA Tournament.
The Guyana Football Federation must be complemented on their robust grassroots programme, which continues to develop our young and talented players. At this time all Guyana stands proud of our young CHAMPIONS”.
