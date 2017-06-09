Mabaruma claim Matarkai SC T20 title in Region One

Mabaruma were crowned champions of the inaugural Matarkai Sports Committee T20 cricket competition which was contested recently in Region One. Witnessed by a sizeable crowd including Region One Sports Organiser

Mr. Ryan James, Assistant Regional Executive Officer Mr. Oswald Junior, Mr. Colin Croal MP and MSC Chairman Sherlon Rodrigues, Mabaruma defeated host Port Kaituma in a super over after the scores were level at Fitzburg ground.

Mabaruma took first strike and made 96 for 5 on a slow outfield. Elton Brown made 33 while Dario Chacon got 30. Left arm seamer Dick James was the pick of the bowlers grabbing three vital wickets for 10 runs off two overs.

In reply, Port Kaituma made 96-7 with Marcus Benjamin hitting a fluent 40 and Owen James13. All-rounder Orison Sealy took 2-30 off three overs. In the super over, Port Kaituma managed only two runs with Orison Sealy accounting for the lone wicket. Mabaruma brushed off the target with two balls to spare.

KTS won the Arrival Day dominoes competition played at Ronaldo Barber Shop, Port Kaituma.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Mabaruma CC will take on Port Kaituma CC in a T20 match; there will also be football featuring North West Secondary against Port Kaituma Secondary while Jungle FC will battle Port Kaituma United at the Jungle Recreational ground. A female football game is also in the making. Games are scheduled to begin at 10:00hrs.

Port Kaituma fans are kindly asked to contact MSC Vice Chairman Mr. Kimtse Castello (Kimtse Barber Shop) to make reservations for transportation. Matarkai SC would like to thank their sponsors Mr. Mark Rampersaud, Players of Matarkai, Orison Sealy and friends.