Latest update June 9th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mabaruma claim Matarkai SC T20 title in Region One

Jun 09, 2017 Sports 0

Mabaruma were crowned champions of the inaugural Matarkai Sports Committee T20 cricket competition which was contested recently in Region One. Witnessed by a sizeable crowd including Region One Sports Organiser

Regional Chairman Mr. Brentnol Ashby (right) presents the cash prize and the GBTI sponsored ball and trophy to Mabaruma Cricket Captain Orison Sealy in the presence of his team mates.

Mr. Ryan James, Assistant Regional Executive Officer Mr. Oswald Junior, Mr. Colin Croal MP and MSC Chairman Sherlon Rodrigues, Mabaruma defeated host Port Kaituma in a super over after the scores were level at Fitzburg ground.
Mabaruma took first strike and made 96 for 5 on a slow outfield. Elton Brown made 33 while Dario Chacon got 30. Left arm seamer Dick James was the pick of the bowlers grabbing three vital wickets for 10 runs off two overs.
In reply, Port Kaituma made 96-7 with Marcus Benjamin hitting a fluent 40 and Owen James13. All-rounder Orison Sealy took 2-30 off three overs. In the super over, Port Kaituma managed only two runs with Orison Sealy accounting for the lone wicket. Mabaruma brushed off the target with two balls to spare.
KTS won the Arrival Day dominoes competition played at Ronaldo Barber Shop, Port Kaituma.
Meanwhile, on Sunday Mabaruma CC will take on Port Kaituma CC in a T20 match; there will also be football featuring North West Secondary against Port Kaituma Secondary while Jungle FC will battle Port Kaituma United at the Jungle Recreational ground. A female football game is also in the making. Games are scheduled to begin at 10:00hrs.
Port Kaituma fans are kindly asked to contact MSC Vice Chairman Mr. Kimtse Castello (Kimtse Barber Shop) to make reservations for transportation. Matarkai SC would like to thank their sponsors Mr. Mark Rampersaud, Players of Matarkai, Orison Sealy and friends.

More in this category

Sports

Windies aiming for series sweep; Face Afghanistan in first ever ODI today

Windies aiming for series sweep; Face Afghanistan in first ever ODI...

Jun 09, 2017

By Sean Devers in St Lucia in association with Vnet Communications, Noble House Seafood, Baksh Travel Service, Payless Varity Store and Golden Arrow Hotel In 1973 West Indies drew 1-all with England...
Read More
Sri Lanka pull off stunning victory to beat holders India by chasing down 322 at The Oval

Sri Lanka pull off stunning victory to beat...

Jun 09, 2017

Kevin Durant’s late three-pointer in closing seconds opens up 3-0 lead in NBA Finals

Kevin Durant’s late three-pointer in closing...

Jun 09, 2017

RHTY&SC Patron Green Economy T20 Cricket Tournament …S. Jagmohan Hardware, BK International and National Sports Commission on board

RHTY&SC Patron Green Economy T20 Cricket...

Jun 09, 2017

Trophy Stall Angels, Mike’s Wellwoman, Blue Divas victorious

Trophy Stall Angels, Mike’s Wellwoman, Blue...

Jun 09, 2017

RHTY&SC cricket teams donate to Enterprise, Skeldon CC; East Bank Football Association

RHTY&SC cricket teams donate to Enterprise,...

Jun 09, 2017

NSC congratulates national U-15 football team

NSC congratulates national U-15 football team

Jun 09, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]