Gunmen on bikes snatch company payroll

Latest update June 9th, 2017 12:50 AM
-use car to block roadway
In a brazen robbery at around 15.00 hrs yesterday, gunmen on motorcycles and in a car escaped with a $910,000 payroll after holding up a security vehicle near Farm, on the East Bank of Demerara.
According to reports, the victims were heading to Houston, East Bank Demerara, to cash for workers when a car blocked their path.
It is alleged that two motorcyclists then went to opposite sides of the vehicle transporting the payroll. One of the bikers then discharged a round from a handgun and forced the occupants to hand over the money-bag.
The robbers then escaped.
A police official was unable to confirm whether investigators have detained a suspect.
