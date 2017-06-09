Gunmen on bikes snatch company payroll

-use car to block roadway

In a brazen robbery at around 15.00 hrs yesterday, gunmen on motorcycles and in a car escaped with a $910,000 payroll after holding up a security vehicle near Farm, on the East Bank of Demerara.

According to reports, the victims were heading to Houston, East Bank Demerara, to cash for workers when a car blocked their path.

It is alleged that two motorcyclists then went to opposite sides of the vehicle transporting the payroll. One of the bikers then discharged a round from a handgun and forced the occupants to hand over the money-bag.

The robbers then escaped.

A police official was unable to confirm whether investigators have detained a suspect.

