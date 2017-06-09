CFU mourns the death of Captain Horace Burrell

St. John’s, Antigua – The Caribbean Football Union (CFU) joins with the global football community to offer sincere condolences to the family of Captain Horace Burrell, who died Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Captain Burrell gave yeoman service in football to his native Jamaica as the President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) from 1994-2003 and from 2007 until his death. He also served the CFU, CONCACAF and FIFA with distinction.

”We in the CFU are grateful to have had Captain Burrell among our ranks, and we are certain that his name will forever be etched in the annals of Caribbean football history. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and, by extension, the people of his native Jamaica.

We share in your grief and mourn your loss,” Acting President of the CFU Rignaal Francisca said.