Banks Beer partners with GRFU for RAN 15s clash against T&T

Venue a big issue-Green

Banks DIH under its Banks Beer brand confirmed its association with the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) for tomorrow’s RAN 15s clash against Trinidad and Tobago, at the National Park.

The Company renewed its long established relationship with the Union following a simple presentation ceremony that was conducted in the entity’s Boardroom yesterday. Present at the occasion were President of the Union Peter Green, Head Coach Kenneth Grant Stuart, Banks Communications Director Troy Peters, Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart, Banks Beer representative Rawle Nedd, Referees official Terrence Grant, Captain Ryan Gonsalves, PRO Daniel Anderson and player Elwyn Chase.

Peters in his remarks noted that the beverage giant is always eager to support the national men’s squad, commonly referred to as the ‘Green Machine’. “We have been supportive of rugby for as long as I can remember and I know Trinidad brings a rough and rugged game, but I know our boys can handle it,” he stated.

Green shortly after thanking the Company for its continued support disclosed that because of the unceasing inclement weather the Union is in search of a venue since the customary home which is the National Park is currently unfit to host the important game.

He added that because of cricket commitments, the National Stadium is unavailable, but was hoping that the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora or the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue be considered as other options.

Grant Stuart, however, indicated that the team is ready for the clash, adding that they’ve been able to put the “distractions” aside and concentrate on winning the game. “We know of the distractions, but my job is to help these guys prepare and we are ready… the weather has not affected us because we have been able to balance what we do,” Grant Stuart said.

Gonsalves in his remarks stressed the importance of the team remaining “focused”, but underlined the frustration that the players face in such situations. “Knowing that this is a team that has been good for a long period it can be frustrating and we need persons to help us, thanks to Banks, but somebody needs to help us move forward,” Gonsalves mentioned.

Meanwhile, Green told the gathering of media operatives that he was hoping to confirm a venue late yesterday, informing that the Union is pressed for time with the visitors scheduled to arrive this morning for the engagement.

The game is set for tomorrow at 16:00hrs and the main sponsor have undertaken to have giveaways for the fans who are being urged to come out in their usual numbers to rally behind the ‘Green Machine.

Guyana beat Barbados 34-26 in their South Zone encounter and must be feeling confident ahead of tomorrow’s clash against a team they had defeated 23-18 for the title last year, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.