We are appealing to the Govt. to stop the eviction from our homes

Dear Editor,

We the residence of Timehri Hilltop who are occupying the government quarters which was given to us by the Ministry of Works through the Region 4 RDC, would like to draw to the attention of the Regional Chairman, President and Minister of Housing, the housing problems that we are facing. Some residents formerly worked with the Ministry while some worked with the airport. Those who worked with the Ministry were transferred to the airport but we are all occupying the range houses on the Hilltop.

A few persons retired after serving over forty years employment with the government while others resigned. All the residents that are occupying those houses connected their own lights, water and to some extent their phone lines at their expense. The houses were just a shell and after spending money to make it a home the airport is now claiming ownership.

These apartments were repaired by the occupants and not by the airport or the Ministry of Works. This was due to the past administration that did not see it fit to spend money to repair the said apartments. Now that we are no longer employed by the airport, the airport authority through the Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ramesh Ghir is claiming ownership of the apartments stating that they belong to the airport. Notices were served to the persons that formerly worked with the airport to remove by May 31, 2017.

This is not the first time that the airport is doing this nonsense. A few years ago the airport authority ordered the maintenance staff to forcefully remove Mr. Maurice Lovell, former Superintendent of Works from his home along with another occupant from one of the apartments.

There is a management official of the airport that has a house on the same Hilltop which is being cleaned, repaired and maintained at the expense of the airport. This house is not occupied by the official. The lights are on 24 hours a day. The house is cleaned by the contracted team which was selected to clean the airport. This move by the airport authority is malicious due to the fact that it knows that we are the persons that voted for the APNU/AFC government. We know for a fact that there are notices sent to the occupants to vacate but they refused saying that there are not moving. We are calling on the President, The Minister of Housing and the Regional Chairman of Region 4 to investigate this matter.

Hilltop Residents