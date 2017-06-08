There are cases for recovery at Pradoville 2 – Retemyer

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Asset Recovery Authority (SARA), Aubrey Heath-Retemyer said that there are cases for recovery at the controversial Pradoville 2 scheme.

Retemyer said that his organization, SARA, and the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) have an ongoing relationship. SARA is familiar with what obtains with respect to the ‘high end’ Sparendaam Housing Scheme overlooking the sea, he said.

The CEO said that his organization will be looking at the civil recovery aspect of that investigation while the criminal probe is what’s down to SOCU.

Retemyer added that while he is ready and willing to move forward in this regard he is constrained by factors that are outside of his control. To this end, the CEO explained that he is awaiting the complete transition of his entity from its previous State Assets Recovery Unit (SARU) to the now State Assets Recovery Authority (SARA).

According to Retemyer this entails the entity finding a permanent home, and the hiring of lawyers and other staff that will assist that organization in building ‘water tight’ cases that will stand on firm ground in court.

The CEO explained that in order for this to be done the necessary funding has to be made available by the Ministry of Finance that is slated to have a meeting with SARA to discuss these same issues.

Notwithstanding the aforementioned challenges, Retemyer explained that in the process of their investigations the law allows for discussion with those persons who are being investigated.

He said SARA will seek to come to an acceptable solution in the resolution of these issues but recovery will always be on the table.

Additionally, Retemyer explained that while his organization awaits the finalization of these issues, it is looking at a number of cases that might fall within the framework of the organization’s remit.

Retemyer was reluctant to speak about specific cases since according to him, that can serve to alert persons who might be on the organization’s radar.