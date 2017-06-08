The old dispensary at Supenaam is a historical site

Dear Editor,

I published a letter two years ago in the Kaieteur News and other papers, in which I basically said that the building that formerly housed the Supenaam Dispensary should be renovated and used for or converted into a police outpost or any other facility that the general public would derive some benefit, and should not be privatized or used for any other purpose that would only serve the purpose of one person or a group of persons financial interest.

It was a building that housed the dispensary and from my recollection of more than six decades, one of the few medical institutions that the Medical Personnel used to make himself available twenty four hours per day. Its rich architectural and historical value should be preserved. The history of this village would not be properly or truly written with that building not being mentioned or given prominent space and more than a mouthful said about many dispensaries, midwives and support staff who worked there.

Lo and behold! The building was left to deteriorate, the compound left unattended and became the home and nesting ground for many insects including the dreaded African Bees, and reptiles and even snakes; an elephant could have stood there unnoticed. The zinc sheets from the roof were vandalized and the interior of it was left to the forces of nature. It would sound unbelievable, but it’s certainly true that the building was a mere six or at the most, seven rods from where the Parika to Supenaam speed boat lands and leaves. Also an exit and entry point to the Region used by most people including tourists, both local and foreign, and most regional and national officials, and also Ministers of Government; It was an eye sore. It was embarrassment to the administration both at the National and Regional Level.

I was reliably informed that about eight years ago the Commissioner of Police and the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force visited the building (and site) and it was agreed that the area is most suited for a police outpost and the required repairs and renovation and/or modification would be done. Unfortunately about two years ago, this building was dismantled; the outpost is yet to be constructed and any other facility that the general public would benefit from is still to be erected. I have to mention that a new and bigger building was constructed, that houses the dispensary not too far away. I hope that the general public and also the national and regional officials would advocate strongly for that much needed out post.

Archie W. Cordis

Former A.F.C. Councillor

Region 2