Taxi driver rob, dumped from car

A 46-year-old taxi driver was robbed and thrown out of his own car by three armed bandits in broad daylight, Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Graham’s Hall Church, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) around 15:10 hrs.

The victim has been identified as Bernard Persaud of Lot 34 Owen Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

According to information received, three men hired Persaud from in front of Demico House, Stabroek Market and requested to be taken to Cummings Lodge.

Just before reaching their drop off point, all three men reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed the taxi driver before pushing him out of his HC7861, a yellow Toyota Premio. A police source said that the carjackers then drove off and headed up East Coast Demerara using the railway embankment.

It is believed that the carjackers might have been from Berbice based on the way they spoke.

With this information, road blocks were set up along the East Coast Tuesday afternoon but ranks were unable to locate the vehicle.

Residents in the area where the incident happened said that the area is isolated and a lot of crimes occur there. There is the Graham’s Hall Primary School, a church and the cemetery.

“There is a road that leads from the East Coast main road to railway embankment and it’s very lonely because the cemetery is there.

If anyone walks there, they get robbed,” a resident said. It was in that very same area – in the cemetery – workers attached to the Ministry of Public Works discovered the decomposed body of Georgetown businessman, Mohamed F. Khan in October 2014.