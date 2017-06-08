Soulja Bai, Rum Jattan, tek off y’all spectacles

Never regret being a good person to de wrong people. Your behavior says everything about you, and their behavior says enough about them.

Yesterday, de PS behavior, his attitude, his words toward de $540,000 guard hut that dem build at he house tell a lot about him.

Dem bank in Georgetown was flooded wid reporters and school leavers. All of dem want loans. Dem want to become contractors and engineers. Some seh dem want to enter de business of renting out bamsie washing machine.

When dem boys read bout de guard hut dem confront de PS. Dem ask ee if he think he get value fuh money. He tell dem boys he nah know bout value and suh but he know dem boys use greenheart.

Dem boys ask him, “Sir, wha yuh mean? Greenheart or Pine tart?” De estimate fuh de guard hut is now in de open and dem boys hope Soulja Bai and Rum Jattan tek off dem glasses because de information bold as daylight.

Dem boys seh is a good thing dis PS and his engineers wasn’t around when Jagdeo build de $69 million NIS flat building pun de Corentyne. That same flat building woulda cost $169 million.

De estimate show that dem use six gallon paint and eight pound of putty fuh paint four post pun de guard hut. De full estimate deh pun page 14.

De same PS rent de Bamsie washing machine at a great price monthly. All that putty is fuh putty dem bamsie because it can’t use pun de guard hut. It can’t use nowhere else.

Dem boys calling and demanding that SOCU and SARA get involve. SOCU gun jail de contractor and SARA gun mek dem pay back de taxpayers dem money wha dem seh dem spend pun de hut.

Dem boys know all PS is de chief planning and financial officer in every ministry. Dem don’t got to tek direction from no govt minister.

Suh when this PS gun tell this nation that he is not de engineer and de public works officer and he don’t fix price he eyes pass de nation. He have to sign off all expenditure.

Dem boys seh is two things. Is either he corrupt or incompetent. If he corrupt he should go to jail and if he incompetent he should go home and lef de guard hut and de bamsie washing machine.

If you got officials doing this to de people of this country through a hut imagine wha dem doing wid millions and billions in contracts.

Talk half and never lef yuh mouth close if not dem officials and dem contractahs gun eat you and you children breakfast, lunch plus dinner.