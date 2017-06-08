Semi-conscious wife does not remember husband’s death

Cindy Dawson, 28, got up Saturday morning and after discovering that her husband was dead, she went into a state of shock.

This is the theory the teacher’s friends and family came up with after she failed to communicate what transpired over the weekend.

In fact, Dawson doesn’t even remember that her husband, Kevin Dawson died. She is currently in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s Female Surgical Ward.

Kaieteur News understands that the teacher is physically fine but her memory is not stable—sometimes she fails to remember people.

One of her friends said yesterday that when the woman regained consciousness, she kept asking for her husband.

It was only on Tuesday afternoon that a social worker at the hospital broke the devastating news to her.

“I asked her what did she do, and she said that she cried. When I looked at her, she seemed blank, like his death didn’t registered,” the friend said.

The woman added that when the teacher was discovered, she was very weak and was found with what seemed to be vomit.

“She wants to go back to the house but she cannot go. Maybe when she recovers, she can go so that she can get closure,” the friend said while adding that Dawson only remembers what transpired last Friday and on Monday afternoon, when she was found.

“Saturday and Sunday—she don’t remember at all. She remembers going to school and going home back, that’s all,” the woman related.

She said most likely once Cindy Dawson is discharged from the hospital, she will return to Essequibo with her brother.

A Post Mortem examination done yesterday on the remains of the 35-year-old miner revealed that he died as a result typhoid and malaria.

Recalling what transpired last Monday, the woman who also lives in Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) said that after she did not see or hear from the teacher, she went over to her home.

After calling for the teacher, she responded from the kitchen window and shortly collapsed. The woman said that they broke into the house and her husband immediately lifted the 28-year-old woman out of the house and rushed her to the hospital.

Neighbours said that the miner had been suffering from typhoid and malaria for the past month since his return from the interior.