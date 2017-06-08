Security guard gets six months for escaping police custody

A security guard who was on the run since 2015 yesterday made an appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was sentenced to six months imprisonment for escaping police custody.

Troy Leacock, 30, of New Amsterdam, Berbice, pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on July 20, 2015 at Kwakwani Park, Berbice River, while being escorted to the station on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, he escaped police custody.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that on the day in question at the said location, police conducted a raid at the camp occupied by Leacock, where they found a quantity of marijuana and cocaine.

Leacock was arrested by the police and while taking him to the station a scuffle ensued between the two men and the accused managed to escape with the handcuffs still on his hand.

The court heard that he was recently spotted in the neighbourhood and was subsequently arrested by the police.

When given a chance to address the court the unrepresented man told the court that he ran away because he was scared since the police were trying to frame him for the narcotics.

The magistrate after considering the fact that the accused entered an early guilty plea sentenced him to six months imprisonment.