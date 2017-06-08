Second suspect held for Mocha mechanic’s execution

Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:59 AM
After one year, police have held a second suspect for the execution-style killing of Mocha-Arcadia mechanic Terrence Lanferman, who was gunned down in his home in June 2016.
“The second suspect was arrested and is co-operating with investigators,” Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said yesterday. “The police have also obtained an order (from the court), to extend his detention period.”
The detained man is a cousin of Kenkassie Lynch, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, who has already been charged with Lanferman’s murder.
Lanferman, 23, was gunned down on June 1, 2016, when he responded to someone rapping at the door of the family’s Lot 27 Nelson Street, Mocha Arcadia home.
A few residents reported seeing a man dressed in a “hoodie” run out the yard and jump onto a CG motorbike before speeding away from the scene with an accomplice.
Two months later, police arrested and charged Kenkassie Lynch. He has since been committed to stand trial in the High Court.
