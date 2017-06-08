Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:59 AM

Miner gets bail for causing death of girlfriend

Jun 08, 2017

 

Released on bail :
Kenroy London

A miner yesterday made an appearance before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 for causing the death of his girlfriend.

Kenroy London, 20, of Lot 74 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on May 24, last,  at Supply Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motorcycle CH 9730 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of 18-year-old Keisha Anthony.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail being granted to London citing the serious nature of the offence. The nature and gravity of the charge and the penalty the charge attracts.

The prosecutor further went on to tell the court that on the day in question London was not a holder of a valid driver’s license.

The court heard that at the time of the accident London and the deceased were not wearing helmets.

According to information London was taking his girlfriend home on his motorcycle when he lost control of the bike after he swerved from hitting some children and collided with a pedestrian who was proceeding in the same direction.

Anthony landed onto the roadway where she received injuries about her body and was rushed to the hospital where she died on Monday in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The defendant will make his next court appearance on June 23.

 

