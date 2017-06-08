Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland receives brush cutter from GCB- Council prepares to manage Development works at Christianburg CC

The Guyana Cricket Board through its Treasurer, Mr. Anand Kalladeen, yesterday presented a Honda Brush Cutter to the Mayor of Linden, Mayor Carwyn Holland. The Brush Cutter is intended to support the Linden Town Council’s initiative to resuscitate the Christianburg Community Centre ground. This club which was formerly a cricket club, continues to place heavy emphasis on cricket, as it seeks to target the sporting and recreational needs of youths in the community.

The Council has recognised the need for development works to be carried out on the Christianburg CC ground, and has taken a number of measures to address this critical issue. As a result of the interest demonstrated by the Council, the GCB has made this valuable donation, which is expected to be used in the preparation works on the Christianburg ground and to assist with its upkeep.

The enhancement of the Christiaburg CC, is apt to promote the hosting of more quality matches in Linden, and as a consequence will be of a great benefit to players of the Christianburg CC, as well as those from the surrounding communities, a release from the board informed.

The GCB has been making its contributions to cricket clubs in Upper Demerara. Bayroc has also been a recipient of such a brush cutter and from all reports and observations, the tool has noticeably served as an invaluable asset to the Bayroc members.

Mr. Kalladeen, who is also the President of East Demerara Cricket Association, along with GCB TDO Mr. Colin Stuart is scheduled to visit Linden to assess their current cricket structure so that further assistance can be given to the mining town.