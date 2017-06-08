Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:59 AM

GPL poles threaten safety of La Penitence residents

Jun 08, 2017 News 0

The two utility poles leaning dangerously. In the drain (left) remains of the coconut tree which caused the damage opposite the yard it once stood

A dangerous situation has been created in Middle Street, East La Penitence. Two Guyana Power and Light utility poles are leaning to the extent that they can fall at any time.

According to residents in the area, on Tuesday, the owner of a plot of land in the street had cut down a coconut tree which fell on the power line pulling the poles in the easterly direction. Residents reported that the electricity lines had sparked continuously immediately following the incident.

The high voltage lines now run a few feet above the street and a nearby drain. Since that day electricity was disconnected from the area, so the wire is not live. The residents in the street have been without power since Tuesday.

One resident said that GPL had been called in to examine the situation. She said that they were told that work will begin to fix the poles when the rains would have stopped.

With the continuous rainfall the poles stand a greater chance of falling onto the narrow street as the soil has become soft and less capable of holding the poles firmly in position coupled with the weight of the power line.

Residents are fearful that at any time the poles can fall and cause severe injuries to passers-by including children who would be either going to or returning from school.

