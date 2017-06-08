Every cent of public money must be carefully spent

Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:20 AM

Dear Editor,
With reference to an article titled: “Education PS sees nothing wrong with half million-dollar guard hut” published in the Kaieteur News on 6th June, 2017, this is a deeply disturbing discovery of dubious spending. The first thought that came to mind after reading the article was whether the PS could use taxpayers’ dollars to have a security hut constructed at his private property. Because money from the state was used, is this hut then the property of the state?
What happens when the PS is terminated or retires, does the state reclaim its property? And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It is quite clear from images published within the article that the ministry would have overpaid by the hundreds of thousands for this simple wooden structure. It is also clear that dubious spending and bad practices do not end with a simple change of government. I am calling for all persons who were involved in this thing to face a thorough investigation, and they should be terminated immediately if found culpable, not sent on paid leave which amounts to a paid vacation, and is a waste of time. More needs to be done to stamp out wastage of taxpayers’ dollars. Even if one dollar of state monies is taken away, then that is an unforgivable sin. It is time for an example to be set. The PS should know that this will not be brushed under the rug, and he must be made to answer for his actions.
Frustrated Citizen

