Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Enterprise Busta SC congratulates members’ achievement

Jun 08, 2017 Sports 0

Bhaskar Yadram

The members of the Enterprise Busta Sports Club wishes to congratulate four of their members on their recent achievement.
Those being recognised are young Bhaskar Yadram who was selected to play for the West Indies U19 in the WICB regional Super 50 where he scored a half century. He was then called up to the Guyana Jaguars team for the final two rounds of the PCL, and was then selected for the West Indies U19 team to tour South Africa and Zimbabwe from July to August.
Coach Latchman Yadram who was selected to be part of the management for the Guyana U15 Team (assistant coach/manager), Mark Ramanand who also gained selection in the Guyana U15 team and Pradesh Ballkishun for being selected on the national U17 team which will tour Trinidad and Tobago in July for the Regional tournament.
A release from the club stated that the senior team is currently on a two-week tour in Trinidad and Tobago as part of their development programme.

More in this category

Sports

U-15 footballers receive plaudits from GFF and corporate partners

U-15 footballers receive plaudits from GFF and corporate partners

Jun 08, 2017

The National Under-15 footballers received plaudits yesterday morning when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) hosted an Appreciation Event to honour the team following their success in the SOULIGA...
Read More
RHTY&SC/DMLAS Cricket Development Programme bowls off to rousing start

RHTY&SC/DMLAS Cricket Development Programme...

Jun 08, 2017

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland receives brush cutter from GCB- Council prepares to manage Development works at Christianburg CC

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland receives brush...

Jun 08, 2017

Champions Trophy, Group B, Edgbaston …Pakistan back in the race as rain helps their cause

Champions Trophy, Group B, Edgbaston...

Jun 08, 2017

Enterprise Busta SC congratulates members’ achievement

Enterprise Busta SC congratulates members’...

Jun 08, 2017

Impressive England secure semi-final spot

Impressive England secure semi-final spot

Jun 07, 2017

Vintage Samuels sees Windies to clean sweep

Vintage Samuels sees Windies to clean sweep

Jun 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]