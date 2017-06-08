Enterprise Busta SC congratulates members’ achievement

Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:30 AM
The members of the Enterprise Busta Sports Club wishes to congratulate four of their members on their recent achievement.
Those being recognised are young Bhaskar Yadram who was selected to play for the West Indies U19 in the WICB regional Super 50 where he scored a half century. He was then called up to the Guyana Jaguars team for the final two rounds of the PCL, and was then selected for the West Indies U19 team to tour South Africa and Zimbabwe from July to August.
Coach Latchman Yadram who was selected to be part of the management for the Guyana U15 Team (assistant coach/manager), Mark Ramanand who also gained selection in the Guyana U15 team and Pradesh Ballkishun for being selected on the national U17 team which will tour Trinidad and Tobago in July for the Regional tournament.
A release from the club stated that the senior team is currently on a two-week tour in Trinidad and Tobago as part of their development programme.
