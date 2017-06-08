Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:59 AM

Conductor jailed for splitting girlfriend’s lip

Jailed: Joel Forde

A conductor was yesterday sentenced to one month imprisonment by City Magistrate Fabayo Azore after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding his girlfriend.
Thirty-four-year-old Joel Forde, of Lot 99 Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on June 5 at Lot 63 First Street, Agricola, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Sheniza Agar.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne told the court that the accused and the victim shared a relationship for eight years. Due to the constant assault the victim moved to her mother’s house.
The prosecutor further told the court that on the day in question, around 11:00 hrs Forde went to the victim’s home and started to behave in a disorderly manner. The court heard that the victim asked him to leave, however he refused after seeing a conversation in a text message between her and another man.
Forde became annoyed and cuffed the victim to her mouth. He then dealt her several lashes about her body causing the victim to receive injuries.  The matter was reported to the police and Forde was arrested and charged for the offence.
He told the court, “I come off from work and I went and visit her. When I reach I see a man texting her phone and we got into an argument so I decided to hit her and ‘buss’ her top lip.”

