Bids in for purchasing of two fiberglass vessels for GDF

Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:30 AM
– Several Parks to be constructed
During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), tenders were submitted for the contract to procure two fiberglass vessels for the Guyana Defense Force (GDF).
The name of the bidder and their respective bids are as follows:
The GDF was also listed as the procuring entity for the repairs to several fiberglass boats in the army’s fleet.
Tenders were also submitted for the docking of the GDFS 1022 Barracuda, an army vessel.
The Ministry of Business was listed as the procuring entity for the consultancy to review, design and supervision of Works at Business Incubator Centre, Belvedere Industrial Estate, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne). Financial proposals were submitted.
Expressions of Interest, Consultancy for Valuation and Compilation of Fixed Assets Registration were also submitted for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The Parliament Office of Guyana was listed as the procuring entity for the supply of meals and snacks for sittings of the National Assembly and Meetings of Parliamentary Committees.
The Office is also the procuring entity for the supply of meals and snacks for sittings of the National Assembly and Meetings of Parliamentary Committees and staff.
Tenders were open for the supply and delivery of a motor vehicle for the Ministry of Public Health.
Tenders were also submitted for the supply and delivery of computers, printers and accessories for the Health Ministry.
The Ministry of Communities was listed as the procuring entity for several contracts including: the construction of a Green Park at Number 76 Village, Corriverton East Berbice Corentyne:
Upgrading of Esplanade Park, New Amsterdam:
Construction of Lethem Declaration Park, Upper Tatatu:
Construction of Sparta Recreational Park, Anna Regina
Construction of Golden Beach Boulevard, Bartica:
Construction of Hosororo Green Space, Mabaruma:
