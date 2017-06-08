Angry boyfriend fined for kicking girlfriend

Latest update June 8th, 2017 12:59 AM
A welder was yesterday fined $25,000 after admitting to kicking his girlfriend during a heated argument. Sheik Hassan of Lot 24 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.
Sheik Hassan, 24, appeared before City Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on June 6, last, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Dolly Arjune.
Police Prosecutor Simone Payne told the court that on the day in question the defendant went to Arjune’s workplace at Silvies General Store and dealt her a kick to her left foot as a result of an argument they had.
When the magistrate give Hassan a chance to address the court he stated that on the day in question he went to his girlfriend’s workplace and she embarrassed him in front of her friends.
“Is three months now me ain’t get to see her and when I do show up at her work place she been stand up with another man and her friends so I raise my foot and give her a li’l kick and her friends were laughing at me.” Hassan further told the court that the woman’s friends assaulted him.
When the magistrate asked Arjune if she want to be in a relationship with Hasssan, Arjune disclosed that she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with the man.
Failure to pay the fine of $25,000 will see him spending seven days in jail.
Jun 08, 2017The National Under-15 footballers received plaudits yesterday morning when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) hosted an Appreciation Event to honour the team following their success in the SOULIGA...
Jun 08, 2017
Jun 08, 2017
Jun 08, 2017
Jun 08, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Always in the night, I travel north on Lombard Street when I leave Kaieteur News offices; Monday night was no exception.... more
It has long been believed that a Freedom of Information Act serves the best interests of a democracy by ensuring that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]