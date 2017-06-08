Abuse will continue against people with mental illness unless….

Dear Editor,

Our colonial past left its footprints buried deep in the archives of our sub-conscious. According to WHO-AIMS report (2008) on the state of mental illness in Guyana, an outdated Mental Health Ordinance of 1930 still exist- which fails to include many basic elements of protection in its legislation. “A commitment and willingness by our political leaders to update its law books is the first responsible step in the process of showing commitment to protecting the mentally ill. Areas with insufficient protection include: confidentiality, informed consent, conditions in mental health facilities, safeguards to protect against abuse, appropriate and accessible care within communities, and equality in opportunities for access to care, to employment, to shelter and to justice.”

In the absence of this piece of legislative protection abuse and discrimination will continue to be melted out to persons suffering from a mental disorder. This article is intended to educate the layman/laywoman on this least understood field of practice in Guyana mental health. Meet Joann age 51 a single parent mother of three. Everything was going fine as in any other family, parenting and maintaining a career at the same time. Joann’s middle child Jay-Jay (call name) was around age 16 when she first observed his unusual behaviour, talking and singing loud to himself one minute and crying continuously the next.

It took another two years before Joann finally took her son to the GPHC outpatient clinic upon the recommendation of a friend. Joann said that was seven years ago, since then Jay-Jay has been on a medication roll-a-coaster and had been admitted on more than one occasion to the national psychiatric hospital. Joann said things have gotten worst over the years, her longtime partner told her he had enough of being neglected and has chosen to move on. Her other two children too have decided to move on after Jay-Jay broke every piece of furniture in their home over the years. The countless number of sleepless nights has also taken its toll on the family, the embarrassment to invite friends over, and the shame to participate in community life have reduced Joann to a life of loneliness. Since Jay-Jay has been attending the outpatient clinic Joann has not been told what mental disorder her son is suffering from—yet she could identify which medication produces certain reactions.

Joann said her trouble comes when Jay-Jay would experience a good period of wellness and would demand a bit of freedom like normal young people his age. The moment her back is turned he would slip out the house Joann has to stop whatever she’s doing and go searching for him. On several occasions he was given Banko and High wine along with a smoke by persons in the community who would then encourage him to do mischief. This is when Jay-Jay would become physically aggressive and must be restrained. Joann continued, on one occasion another young man grabbed ahold of Jay-Jay and began to physically assault him in view of bystanders.

She said it took several persons to free Jay-Jay from his grip, only to learn that the young man was recently discharged from the national psychiatric hospital.

Joann reported that in the past four years she gradually began showing up late for work, on many occasions she was a no show at her middle management career position. While at work, she would be on edge and most of the time not focused on her task she snapped easily at her junior staff and the general public with no apologies for her behaviour.

Joann described some of the symptoms she experienced on a continuum—frustration, stress, fearful and worried that something terrible was going to happened, people were talking about her, difficulty concentrating, and often had a need for sleep while at work. She said she was just putting her time in and waiting till it’s her turn to retire. Joann never received any therapeutic intervention (education) support services to learn how to cope with the stressors of life while caring for a love one (child) who is mentally challenged.

The community (grassroots) never received any therapeutic intervention via (religious leaders, teachers, PTA, police, and coaches (sports) etc.) on coping with mental illness. Joann recently went on preretirement leave to care for Jay-Jay fulltime. With fortitude in her voice she said she will never give up on her child but feels trapped that there are no respite care facilities in Guyana.

Studies show, there are no mental health consumer or family associations in Guyana. However, there are 2 NGOs in the country involved in individual assistance activities such as counselling, housing, and support groups for persons affected by substance use disorders – the Salvation Army and Phoenix Recovery.

Both NGOs participated in the drafting of the draft mental health policy and plan. Yet, there are no day treatment facilities in the country and no community residential facilities available in the country with trained professionals and para-professionals which offers non-invasive treatment and support services to families.

Editor I now refer to an article in the media of March, 2017 and I quote, “I decided to write on schizophrenia this week as more of these cases are seen at GPHC weekly. My hope is to again reach out to those who may be suffering or watching their loved ones suffer from this disorder. People with this disorder will seem as though they have (more often than not) lost touch with reality. My research shows that in 2013, there were 23.6 million people suffering from schizophrenia world -wide. While people with schizophrenia do tend to overuse drugs, the use of drugs can also bring on schizophrenia. It is not caused by any particular gene but is more likely to develop when a child is premature or has problems during birth, especially viruses. They may have had personal trauma such as physical or sexual abuse, which could be the trigger for development.” (unquote)

Ingrid Goodman, BSc., MSW, ABA, CSME

Executive Director

PATOIS/WOMENS’ REFUGE