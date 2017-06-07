World Boxing Council dispatches gift to WBC amateur boxing series participants

Emmerson Campbell benefits from Abdool’s largesse

When the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) staged the inaugural MMA boxing extravaganza at the Giftland Office Max Mall, Lilliendaal ECD, the organisers had also facilitated the 2nd edition of the WBC

amateur boxing series, earlier launched in Trinidad and Tobago.

Those pugilists competing in the Guyana leg of the tournament were Akea Lamazon, Duel Augustin, Rewinna David and Kelon Isaacs. Yesterday afternoon, the coach of Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym, Orlon Rogers, trooped to the Avenue of the Republic offices of Abdool and Abdools Insurance Brokers to receive several gift items from the WBC officials.

These include WBC emblazoned caps and jerseys as well as medals. The GBBC president said that the gift is a token of appreciation even as he urged the boxers to stay in the gym in preparation of the 3rd edition of the tournament. Mr. Abdool said that plans are in train to run off the 3rd edition sometime in July. He said that this will be done even in the absence of the professionals since the cost will be somewhat reduced and organisers will still be able to achieve their objective.

Moments after the conclusion of this ceremony, Mr. Abdool donned the cap of the CEO of Abdool and Abdools Insurance Brokers and presented a check of an undisclosed sum to local bodybuilder, Emmerson Campbell who leaves Guyana soon to participate in the Sportworld Classic Bodybuilding Championships slated for Trinidad and Tobago on June 24. Mr. Abdool said that his organisation was delighted to be of assistance to a young man that has shown great potential in his field. Mr. Campbell expressed gratitude to his benefactor while assuring him that the donation will offset a large chunk of the required expenses. Campbell won a silver medal when he participated in another high level bodybuilding championship in the Dominica Republic.