Wiltshire ‘Champion of Champions’ Domino Competition starts Sunday

Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM
– teams urged to be on time
Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire’s ‘Champion of Champions’ Competition for teams that placed first and second in tournaments throughout the year will
commence this Sunday, at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt Park.
According to a release from the organiser, over $300,000 in prize monies will be up for grabs with the winners set to receive $175,000, runners-up $75,000, 3rd place $25,000 and 4th place $10,000.
Entrance fee is $12,000 per team and the Most Valuable Player will take home $10,000.
The teams that qualified automatically are Mix Up, C7, Spartan, PFC, Gangsters, F&H Printery, Gold For Money, Turning Point, Transport, Assassins, All Seasons, Phantom, Thunder, Strikers, Rage, Masters, T&T, Beacons, GT and Specialists.
The release added that six guest teams have also been invited to participate and they are Delta Force, Scramblers, NA Killers, Orange Walk, Kaikan Street and NIS.
Rules of the Guyana National Domino Federation (GNDF) will be in effect and double-six time is 14:30 hrs.
Wiltshire urged teams to be on time for a prompt start since no excuses will be entertained for teams arriving late.
Food and drinks will be on sale throughout the day and interested teams could contact Wiltshire on tele#665-5855 for more information.
Among the sponsors on board are Strikers Sports Bar, Tony’s Jewellery, Seeram’s bar, Big Boss Trucking Service, Estwick Northe, Faye Joseph and Attorney General Basil Williams.
Jun 07, 2017(Reuters) Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A yesterday. Eoin Morgan’s side...
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
CNN has fired comedian, Cathy Griffin, who appeared on television with a mock-up head of President Trump with blood... more
It is said that the people get the government they deserve. This statement is a falsehood. The government is much better... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Contrary to all who dismissed it as impossible, the 14 independent member states of the Caribbean Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]