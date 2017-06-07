Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

Wiltshire ‘Champion of Champions’ Domino Competition starts Sunday

Jun 07, 2017 Sports 0

– teams urged to be on time

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire’s ‘Champion of Champions’ Competition for teams that placed first and second in tournaments throughout the year will

Organiser Mark Wiltshire receives support from GNDF President Faye Joseph.

commence this Sunday, at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt Park.
According to a release from the organiser, over $300,000 in prize monies will be up for grabs with the winners set to receive $175,000, runners-up $75,000, 3rd place $25,000 and 4th place $10,000.
Entrance fee is $12,000 per team and the Most Valuable Player will take home $10,000.
The teams that qualified automatically are Mix Up, C7, Spartan, PFC, Gangsters, F&H Printery, Gold For Money, Turning Point, Transport, Assassins, All Seasons, Phantom, Thunder, Strikers, Rage, Masters, T&T, Beacons, GT and Specialists.
The release added that six guest teams have also been invited to participate and they are Delta Force, Scramblers, NA Killers, Orange Walk, Kaikan Street and NIS.
Rules of the Guyana National Domino Federation (GNDF) will be in effect and double-six time is 14:30 hrs.
Wiltshire urged teams to be on time for a prompt start since no excuses will be entertained for teams arriving late.
Food and drinks will be on sale throughout the day and interested teams could contact Wiltshire on tele#665-5855 for more information.
Among the sponsors on board are Strikers Sports Bar, Tony’s Jewellery, Seeram’s bar, Big Boss Trucking Service, Estwick Northe, Faye Joseph and Attorney General Basil Williams.

