Wayne Williams elected Grove Hi Tech FC President

Grove Hi Tech Football Club (GHTFC), the leading club of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) has a new president, Wayne Williams, who was elected on Monday evening last when the club also adopted a new constitution.

Williams and his executive, numbering six persons will serve until 2019. Vice President (Administration and Programmes) is Ms. Nicole Matthews, Secretary – Sophia Singh, Treasurer – Jermaine Alves, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Delicia Matthews and Head Coach, Levi Braithwaite.

The club has also named an Assistant Coach in Jermaine Alves, while in its quest to get its female team up and running, they have appointed Ms. Candacy McKenzie to chart the way forward.

EBFA President Franklin Wilson, who overlooked proceedings including the elections, congratulated the executive and challenged them to get into work mode immediately in terms of taking the club to the next level.

Wilson noted that the club, unlike many others, have their own field and club house and this is a plus for them. He encouraged them to work towards refurbishing the club house and improving the field whilst committing the EBFA to assist the club as best as it can.

Williams thanked the members for reposing such confidence in him and promised to do his best to transform the club. Williams reminded that discipline will be one of his key pillars as he noted that the club has an abundance of talented players but there needs to also be a high level of discipline on and off the field exhibited by every player as well as officials.

The new executive is expected to meet on Saturday to come up with their work programme for the remainder of the year and beyond. Grove is the fourth EBFA club to have held its elections and adopt a new constitution in recent months. The others are Highway United located at Yarrowkabra on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, Herstelling Raiders FC of Herstelling and Mocha Champs.