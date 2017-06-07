Man kills neighbour over borrowed cash

The police have issued a wanted bulletin for a 42-year-old man who murdered his neighbour Monday night during an argument over borrowed cash.

The suspect is Troy Tasho, called “19” of ‘B’ Field Sophia. Tasho is accused of murdering Roy Beckles, a father of three.

The incident occurred around 18:30 hrs.

The victim of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was stabbed to the right shoulder and died on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Kaieteur News was informed that Beckles had loaned his neighbour money and after the 42-year-old suspect failed to repay his debt, the deceased told him not to worry with the cash.

This however, got the partner of the dead man upset. She and the suspect got into an argument on Monday in her spouse’s absence.

Reports are that Beckles was on his way home from work when he saw his neighbour and wife cursing out and threatening each other.

He reportedly got between the two and was in the process stabbed. The police said that the victim was attacked with a cutlass and knife.

Yesterday, one of the deceased daughters, who asked for her name to be withheld, said that she has been receiving conflicting information about her father’s death.

The young woman explained that her father moved in with his current partner a little over two years ago and had been living at her home.

According to the woman, she was informed that after her father told his neighbour not to worry with the cash, his partner got upset and created a “storm.”

“We heard whole day Monday, she was sharpening her cutlass and like she teasing this man but my father didn’t know anything,” the woman added.

She further explained that persons in the area said that her stepmother chopped the suspect first and at that point, her father came in and got involved.

“We hearing that she is the one who stab the man and my father didn’t know what was going on but when he come home, like he see the two of them at it and he got involved,” the woman said.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Troy Tasho a/k “19” is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 229-2019, 222-2232, 229—2655, 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.