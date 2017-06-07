Unconscious teacher found next to husband’s body

Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM
…Cops await PM to determine cause of death
Investigators are waiting on a Post Mortem examination to determine the cause of death of Kevin Dawson whose decomposed body was found in his Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home next to his unconscious wife.
Up to press time his wife, Cindy Dawson; a teacher, was unconscious at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s Accident and Emergency Unit.
A police source said yesterday that they are waiting on the result of a PM to determine the cause of Mr. Dawson’s death since there were no visible marks of violence on his body.
They are also hoping to question the victim’s wife once she regains consciousness.
“We need to question her to know what happen. The PM will tell us how he died whether it was blunt trauma or natural,” the source pointed out.
Kaieteur News understands that it was the teacher’s colleague who went to her home and made the gruesome discovery after they could not get into her home.
Reports are that when they got to the home, they had to break the door to get in—it was there that they discovered an unconscious Cindy Dawson lying next to her husband’s body.
Investigations are ongoing.
