Trials to select CENTROBASKET Team on this weekend

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) will host two days of trials on Saturday and Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to select players to represent Guyana at the upcoming CENTROBASKET Under-17 Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, July 26-30, 2017.
The trials will be held from 8am – 10am and 2pm – 4pm on both days. Those invited to participate in the trials include:
1. Yannick Tappin – Linden
2. Leon Benjamin – Linden
3. Shamar France – Berbice
4. Kelmar Carmichael – Berbice
5. Garfield Benjamin- Berbice
6. Andrew Johnson – Georgetown
7. Nigel Bowen – Georgetown
8. Roydon Glasgow – Georgetown
9. Akeem Crandon – Berbice
10. Jermaine King – Berbice
11. Kareem Boyle – Berbice
12. Jordan Alphonso – Berbice USA Based
13. Kevon Wiggins – Berbice – USA Based
14. Jahleel Young – Georgetown
15. Zion Gray- Georgetown
16. Jeremy Campbell – Berbice
17. Denzil Ross -Georgetown
18. Kadeem Dover – Kwakwani
19. Isaiah Hintzen – Kwakwani
20. Jether Harris – Georgetown
21. Anthony Yansin – Georgetown
Meanwhile, the federation has stated that the process allows for individuals not identified on the shortlist to join the trials on the recommendation of any affiliated coach/representative of Affiliates of the federation.
The coaches include: Head coach, Lugard Mohan, with Kenny Avent (USA Based) and Willon Cameron as assistant coaches. Junior Andrew Hercules is the manager and leader of the Guyana delegation.
Training sessions will continue with the reduced squad at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall as follows: June 17 – 18; June 24 – 25; July 1 – 10 and encampment July 14 -24. The Guyana Under-17 team will depart for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Tuesday, July 25 and return to Guyana on Monday, July 31, 2017.
The GABF has already made the necessary deposit to secure travel dates for the Guyana U-17 team with Copa Airlines.
