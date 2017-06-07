Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sebai and Yarakita receive tractor trailer and implements

Jun 07, 2017 News 0

Yarakita located in the Mabaruma sub-district, and Sebai in the Matarkai sub-district, Region One are each the recipient of a tractor for their respective villages. The villages are better known as a forest and agriculture producers.

Yarakita Toshao receiving keys to tractor in the presence of Minister within the Ministry Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

Before handing over the keys to the Toshaos Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, said Agriculture and lumbering are among the main drivers of economic growth and as such, it is his hope that with the acquisition of this valuable piece of equipment the village can make further contributions to the sectors.
Both Toshaos promised that their respective villages will fully utilize the tractor since there is an urgent need for such equipment. The tractors will be used to transport lumber and agriculture produce to meet the market demands.
Yarakita has a population of close to 800 residents and is located in Guyana’s border region. Its closest neighbour is Whitewater, which is located approximately an hour’s drive through the trail.
Sebai is located off the Kaituma River in the Sebai Creek and is home to close to 2,000 residents.

More in this category

Sports

Impressive England secure semi-final spot

Impressive England secure semi-final spot

Jun 07, 2017

(Reuters) Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A yesterday. Eoin Morgan’s side...
Read More
Vintage Samuels sees Windies to clean sweep

Vintage Samuels sees Windies to clean sweep

Jun 07, 2017

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Persaud wins first competitive shoot for 2017; edge Fields in the process on Vs

Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Persaud wins...

Jun 07, 2017

Junior Jags performance must assuage fears of major stakeholders

Junior Jags performance must assuage fears of...

Jun 07, 2017

Dorado Speed SC claim GASA Independence Anniversary swim meet

Dorado Speed SC claim GASA Independence...

Jun 07, 2017

Letter to the Sports Editor…Devers Responds

Letter to the Sports Editor…Devers Responds

Jun 07, 2017

Trials to select CENTROBASKET Team on this weekend

Trials to select CENTROBASKET Team on this

Jun 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]