Sebai and Yarakita receive tractor trailer and implements

Yarakita located in the Mabaruma sub-district, and Sebai in the Matarkai sub-district, Region One are each the recipient of a tractor for their respective villages. The villages are better known as a forest and agriculture producers.

Before handing over the keys to the Toshaos Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, said Agriculture and lumbering are among the main drivers of economic growth and as such, it is his hope that with the acquisition of this valuable piece of equipment the village can make further contributions to the sectors.

Both Toshaos promised that their respective villages will fully utilize the tractor since there is an urgent need for such equipment. The tractors will be used to transport lumber and agriculture produce to meet the market demands.

Yarakita has a population of close to 800 residents and is located in Guyana’s border region. Its closest neighbour is Whitewater, which is located approximately an hour’s drive through the trail.

Sebai is located off the Kaituma River in the Sebai Creek and is home to close to 2,000 residents.