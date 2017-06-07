Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:30 AM

Persaud, Hardaiow strike tons as Everest Masters overcome PYO Masters

Jun 07, 2017 Sports 0

On a day blessed with glorious sunshine, Everest Cricket Club Masters made light work of their counterparts from the P.Y.O. Masters of Trinidad and Tobago in a 25 overs affair played recently.

The victorious Everest CC Masters team.

Winning the toss and batting first Everest Masters openers scorched the outfield and their opponents from the onset as they posted 277 for 1 off their allotted overs.
Basil Persaud scored 101 retired hurt, while Sahadeo Hardaiow struck an even century. The pair added 190 for the opening stand, smashing 11 sixes and 12 fours between them. Hemraj Garbarran scored 37 with 2 sixes and 4 fours and Saheed Mohamed got 19 with 3 fours, both undefeated.
P.Y.O. Masters in reply reached 154 for 4 losing by 123 runs. Asif Ishack led the way with 53 not out, while Bobby Khali scored 32.
Bowling for the Everest Masters, Rajesh Singh, Rakesh Gangaram, Ravindranauth Seeram and Satyendra Khemraj had a wicket each.
This was the final game for the visitors on their one week tour to Guyana.
Trophies were presented for the best batsman and best bowler compliments of Boyie Wheel Alignment of Trinidad along with a plaque for the Everest Cricket Club.
Everest in return presented the Manager of the PYO team with a Plaque in recognition of their visit to the club compliments of Trophy Stall.

