Letter to the Sports Editor…Devers Responds

Latest update June 7th, 2017 12:35 AM
Dear Editor,
I am responding to a letter in the Tuesday (June 06) issue of the Kaieteur News which accuses me of lying about what the Manager of the Demerara under-19 cricket team told me when I asked if he was aware that no vegetarian meal was sent for lunch for one of his players.
I believe the aim of the letter was to publicly embarrass me and damage my credibility. I never mentioned the name of the manager or said he or the GCB was to be blamed that the caterer did not send the lunch.
I was reporting on a fact that occurred at the Inter-County match so I don’t see the relevance of the Mr Hussain stating what he has achieved in the cricketing fraternity or about the Rohan Sarjoo issue with the GCB which has nothing to do with me.
He claimed I am using this newspaper to settle personal grievances when nothing in the story supports that claim.
I heard that the vegetarian meal for the youngster had not arrived and I asked Mr Hussain if he was aware that it had not been sent.
He said yes and I wrote, “It was confirmed by the Demerara Manager that Singh did not eat lunch since no Vegetarian meal was sent for him although this was in the 50-over competition” which is a fact.
I never said that the youngster did not eat at all, just that he did not eat during the lunch interval.
I don’t have any vendetta with the GCB. I just write about the good and the bad of cricket in Guyana and those who read the papers or listen to me on the Radio knows that.
I stand by what I wrote about Mr. Hussain confirming that the meal was not brought.
Sean Devers
