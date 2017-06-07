LCSS NY committee supports Anderson

Recognizing his tremendous talent and his outstanding performances in the recently concluded National School Cricket Championship, LCSS committee of New York, USA and made up of dedicated and hard working members has provided cricket gears for young Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club all rounder, Kevlon Anderson.

Speaking on behalf of the committee at a simple ceremony held recently, Anil Beharry, former Berbice Senior all-rounder who attended Shell Sandals trials in 1996, said that the LCSS NY Committee is honoured to support this young cricketer and be part of his success. He continued by saying that the committee made up of former students of the Lower Corentyne Secondary School located in the Town of Rose Hall, Corentyne, followed the National Schools Cricket Tournament 2017 and was elated when their former high school won the tournament for the first time. The members were impressed with Anderson’s captaincy and his personal contribution towards the team’s success and that is what motivated them to assist this young cricketer.

The gears include a CA bat, thigh pad, batting gloves, batting pads, full spike boots and a bag. The national junior cricketer was born in October 2000 and joined the RHTY&SC at the tender age of 10. He has represented the club at all levels and played with the Upper Corentyne team in the GCB National Franchise Three Day Cricket Competition. He has already represented Guyana at the under-15 and under-17 levels and has scored 16 centuries and 23 half centuries in his short career so far. He is also a very useful spinner.

The committee is very vibrant and is involved in many fundraising events with proceeds being donated to several projects at the schools to benefit the students and teachers.

In response, Anderson thanked the LCSS NY Committee for their fine gesture of seeing the need to donate the gears to him and promised to continue working hard. Beharry, himself a former student of the school, cautioned Anderson to care the gears and make full use of them. He encouraged him to keep his feet grounded, stay humble and remain committed; he also wished him well.

The committee includes Howard Bernstien, Riaz Bacchus, Radha Bernstien, Shirley Bissoondial, Eno Indrani Chabinauth, Cecelia Vasconcellos, Ameer Gulmohamad, Sommie Jewan and Chris Lachman.