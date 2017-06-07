Guyana NRA Recorded Shoot …Persaud wins first competitive shoot for 2017; edge Fields in the process on Vs

Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud won the first Recorded Shoot for this year on Sunday last at the Timehri Rifle and Pistol Ranges, narrowly ahead of Vice Captain, Dylan Fields.

After the massive rehabilitation of the ranges, shooters discovered that the dynamics of the range has changed which has been caused by the trees being trimmed and the sides of the range widened as well as the target height being higher.

Competition got underway in overcast conditions and just before the start of the second detail of shooters at the 300 yards range, a heavy downpour sent the marksmen off and they were delayed for about one hour.

However, when the rain abated, the remainder of the day was sunny. The 300 yards shoot was won by Lennox Braithwaite with a score of 50.6 followed by Leo Romalho with 49.5 and Mahendra Persaud 49.4. New shooter Roberto Tiwari had an impressive 48.3 at this range.

At 600 yards, three possibles were recorded; Lennox Braithwaite shooting 35.5, Mahendra Persaud 35.4 and Dylan Fields 35.3.

It was left to the last range, 1000 yards for the winner of the day to be decided. As the last shot rang out, Dylan Fields emerged winner of the range with 34.3 followed by Mahendra Persaud with 31.2 and Ransford Goodluck 31.2.

The Days Aggregate saw two shooters having a tied score with Vs making the difference. Persaud won the Day’s Aggregate with 115.10 followed by Fields 115.8 and Braithwaite, 113.11.

The next Recorded Shoot will be contested this Sunday. This shoot marks the commencement of preparatory training for Guyana’s hosting of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships in October which also coincides with the GuyanaNRA’s 150th Anniversary.