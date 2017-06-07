Fishmonger gets 20 years for killing sex worker

After accepting that he shot and killed a sex worker, during an argument over some missing items, Ron

‘Andel’ Forde, a fisherman from Lot 31 Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court yesterday.

Forde was originally indicted for the murder of transgender sex worker, Nephi Luther Noel called “Nephi.”

The incident took place on July 27, 2015 at Quamina and Carmichael Streets, Georgetown. Forde pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

According to reports, Noel, a resident of ZZ Durban Street, Wortmanville, was shot once to his chest during a confrontation with two men. The men were believed to be Forde and his friend Kanand Ojha.

On the night of the shooting, Ojha reportedly left the Guyana National Stadium and went in the vicinity of St George’s Cathedral, where he paid a sex worker, reported to be Noel, $5000 to perform a sex act.

During the act, he was reportedly relieved of his personal belongings. After the act was completed, he left in his motor car, but subsequently realized that his phone and cash were missing.

It is alleged that Ojha collected Forde and went back to the location where they confronted Noel who denied doing business with the man. This resulted in an argument.

At this time, Ojha’s friend, Forde reportedly pulled out the gun and pulled the trigger, shooting the sex worker to his chest. Noel fell on the road and the two men fled the scene in the vehicle.

The police later arrived on the scene and assisted with transporting the sex worker to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Days after Nephi was gunned down the police issued a wanted bulletin for Forde and Ojha in connection with the killing. However, Ojha of Lot 2 First Street, Meadow Bank, (EBD) was never captured.

Following the guilty plea yesterday, Forde’s attorney, Mark Conway, beseeched the court for leniency. Conway told the court that his client is 45 years old; he worked as a fish vendor and has six children.

The lawyer noted that his client had accepted full responsibility for his actions and showed remorse.

He noted that according to the facts of the case, Forde was going to the assistance of his friend when the incident occurred. The lawyer added too, that while in prison his client suffered severe burns about his body since he helped to rescue his fellow prisoners during the recent Camp Street riot.

Conway said that given the circumstances, it would be safe to deduce that his client has a knack for helping those in need. “It shows his intention to be a respectable and upright human being.”

“At his first opportunity he has thrown himself at the mercy of this honourable court, “Conway stated.

Forde in turn apologized for his actions. He also asked the court for mercy.

Meanwhile State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy noted that through his actions the accused would have not only fatally injured Noel but he endangered other members of the public. The deceased was shot in the presence of other persons, she said.

Prosecutor Hardy therefore asked the court to hand down a sentence that is commensurate with the act committed.

In handing down his ruling, Justice Singh considered among other things that Forde accepted liability for his actions. Considering too, his actions during the deadly Camp Street prison fire, the Judge noted that Forde is well on his way to rehabilitation.

However, considering that a life was lost during what he termed a “stupid incident” the Judge sentenced Forde to 20 years in jail.